Insider Purchase: Director at $TKO Buys 980 Shares

PETER C B BYNOE, a director at $TKO, bought 980 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $166,198. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 55.5%. Following this trade, they now own 2,747 shares of this class of $TKO stock.
$TKO Insider Trading Activity
$TKO insiders have traded $TKO stock on the open market 315 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 304 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARIEL EMANUEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.
- PATRICK WHITESELL has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.
- LAKE WEST HOLDCO, L.P. SILVER has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.
- GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. ENDEAVOR purchased 1,579,080 shares for an estimated $249,999,945
- LAKE WEST VOTECO, L.L.C. SILVER purchased 1,579,080 shares for an estimated $249,999,945
- NICK KHAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,024 shares for an estimated $5,412,412.
- MARK S SHAPIRO (See Remarks) sold 31,666 shares for an estimated $4,494,672
- JONATHAN KRAFT has made 3 purchases buying 23,500 shares for an estimated $3,528,112 and 0 sales.
- ANDREW M SCHLEIMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $1,238,679.
- SETH D KRAUSS (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $927,570.
- PETER C B BYNOE purchased 980 shares for an estimated $166,198
- SHANE KAPRAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $165,459.
- SONYA E MEDINA purchased 233 shares for an estimated $33,302
$TKO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of $TKO stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,876,064 shares (+133.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,491,339
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,739,262 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,776,626
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,295,817 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,013,795
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,210,563 shares (+569.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,986,132
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,059,636 shares (+242.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,922,977
- FMR LLC removed 935,371 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,934,042
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 710,784 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,614,903
$TKO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TKO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/28/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
$TKO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $180.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $164.0 on 03/05/2025
- Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research set a target price of $195.0 on 02/27/2025
- Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $165.0 on 01/23/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $128.0 on 12/18/2024
