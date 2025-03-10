Insider Purchase: Director at $TKO Buys 3,500 Shares

JONATHAN KRAFT, a director at $TKO, bought 3,500 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $492,415. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 17.5%. Following this trade, they now own 23,500 shares of this class of $TKO stock.

$TKO Insider Trading Activity

$TKO insiders have traded $TKO stock on the open market 309 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 300 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIEL EMANUEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK WHITESELL has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAKE WEST HOLDCO, L.P. SILVER has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK S SHAPIRO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,692 shares for an estimated $8,055,215 .

. NICK KHAN sold 27,505 shares for an estimated $3,904,059

JONATHAN KRAFT has made 3 purchases buying 23,500 shares for an estimated $3,528,112 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW M SCHLEIMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $1,238,679 .

. SETH D KRAUSS (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $927,570 .

. SHANE KAPRAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $165,459.

$TKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $TKO stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

