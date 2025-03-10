Insider Purchase: Director at $TKO Buys 3,500 Shares

JONATHAN KRAFT, a director at $TKO, bought 3,500 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $492,415. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 17.5%. Following this trade, they now own 23,500 shares of this class of $TKO stock.
$TKO Insider Trading Activity
$TKO insiders have traded $TKO stock on the open market 309 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 300 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARIEL EMANUEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.
- PATRICK WHITESELL has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.
- LAKE WEST HOLDCO, L.P. SILVER has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.
- MARK S SHAPIRO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,692 shares for an estimated $8,055,215.
- NICK KHAN sold 27,505 shares for an estimated $3,904,059
- JONATHAN KRAFT has made 3 purchases buying 23,500 shares for an estimated $3,528,112 and 0 sales.
- ANDREW M SCHLEIMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $1,238,679.
- SETH D KRAUSS (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $927,570.
- SHANE KAPRAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $165,459.
$TKO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $TKO stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,463,294 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,948,710
- LINDSELL TRAIN LTD removed 888,188 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,220,396
- UBS GROUP AG added 715,207 shares (+160.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,638,066
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 611,178 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,854,505
- HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 485,385 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,978,062
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 469,936 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,782,604
- TROLUCE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 439,936 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,519,304
