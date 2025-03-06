Insider Purchase: Director at $THRY Buys 300 Shares

John Slater, a director at $THRY, bought 300 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $5,016. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 20,835 shares of this class of $THRY stock.

$THRY Insider Trading Activity

$THRY insiders have traded $THRY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOE WALSH (Chairman and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $107,825 and 0 sales.

JOHN SLATER has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,587 and 0 sales.

$THRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $THRY stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

