Insider Purchase: Director at $THFF Buys 1,000 Shares

James O McDonald, a director at $THFF, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $52,460. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 13.4%. Following this trade, they now own 8,462 shares of this class of $THFF stock.

$THFF Insider Trading Activity

$THFF insiders have traded $THFF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ALLEN FRANKLIN (CHIEF LENDING OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $57,783 and 1 sale selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $56,881 .

MARK JASON SR BLADE has made 2 purchases buying 469 shares for an estimated $19,982 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN M JENSEN has made 4 purchases buying 203 shares for an estimated $9,996 and 0 sales.

$THFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $THFF stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

