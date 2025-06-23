Insider Purchase: Director at $THAR Buys 1,000 Shares

Sanam Parikh, a director at $THAR, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $1,450. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 129.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,770 shares of this class of $THAR stock.

$THAR Insider Trading Activity

$THAR insiders have traded $THAR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIREESH APPAJOSYULA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 61,496 shares for an estimated $90,972 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SANAM PARIKH has made 2 purchases buying 1,770 shares for an estimated $2,451 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.