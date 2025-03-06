Insider Purchase: Director at $TEX Buys 1,325 Shares

ANDRA RUSH, a director at $TEX, bought 1,325 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $48,972. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.0%. Following this trade, they now own 23,308 shares of this class of $TEX stock.
$TEX Insider Trading Activity
$TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A SACHS has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,400 and 0 sales.
- KIERAN HEGARTY (President, Materials Processin) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,051,740
- SIMON MEESTER (President and CEO) sold 9,877 shares for an estimated $505,109
- PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) purchased 52 shares for an estimated $2,322
$TEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $TEX stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,272,920 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,834,362
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,046,600 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,373,852
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 582,819 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,937,894
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 510,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,602,982
- ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 470,038 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,725,156
- INVESCO LTD. removed 427,361 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,752,625
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 368,245 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,020,283
