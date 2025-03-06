Insider Purchase: Director at $TEX Buys 1,325 Shares

ANDRA RUSH, a director at $TEX, bought 1,325 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $48,972. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.0%. Following this trade, they now own 23,308 shares of this class of $TEX stock.

$TEX Insider Trading Activity

$TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A SACHS has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIERAN HEGARTY (President, Materials Processin) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,051,740

SIMON MEESTER (President and CEO) sold 9,877 shares for an estimated $505,109

PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) purchased 52 shares for an estimated $2,322

$TEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $TEX stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

