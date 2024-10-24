Insider Purchase: Director at Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) Buys 300,000 Shares

TIMOTHY A SPRINGER, a director at Tectonic Therapeutic ($TECX), bought 300,000 shares of the company on 10-22-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 4,096,764 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Insider Trading Activity

Tectonic Therapeutic insiders have traded $TECX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY A SPRINGER has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases, buying 350,000 shares and 0 sales.

Background on $TECX Stock

Tectonic Therapeutics, often referred to by its ticker symbol $TECX, is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with serious health conditions, particularly in the field of immunology and oncology. The firm leverages advanced drug discovery techniques, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to identify and optimize small molecule therapies that target specific disease pathways. Their pipeline includes candidates designed to modulate immune responses and tackle various cancers, aiming to improve treatment outcomes and enhance the quality of life for patients. Tectonic's commitment to precision medicine positions it at the forefront of therapeutic advancements in the biotechnology sector.

