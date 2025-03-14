Insider Purchase: Director at $TDW Buys 25,000 Shares

ROBERT ROBOTTI, a director at $TDW, bought 25,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $1,002,717. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 2,208,670 shares of this class of $TDW stock.

$TDW Insider Trading Activity

$TDW insiders have traded $TDW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ROBOTTI has made 6 purchases buying 49,984 shares for an estimated $2,180,824 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. QUINTIN KNEEN (DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 41,615 shares for an estimated $1,999,921

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $TDW stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TDW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TDW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Rollyson from Raymond James set a target price of $102.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $90.0 on 11/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.