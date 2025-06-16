Insider Purchase: Director at $TCBX Buys 8,300 Shares

Dennis Bonnen, a director at $TCBX, bought 8,300 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $251,490. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.8%. Following this trade, they now own 152,059 shares of this class of $TCBX stock.

$TCBX Insider Trading Activity

$TCBX insiders have traded $TCBX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J MCWHORTER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $292,089 and 0 sales.

WILLIAM BOBBORA (See Remarks) has made 3 purchases buying 5,600 shares for an estimated $170,809 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BART CARAWAY (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $29,280 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LIZ EBER (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 120 shares for an estimated $3,942 and 0 sales.

$TCBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $TCBX stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

