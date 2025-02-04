Insider Purchase: Director at $TCBI Buys 6,788 Shares

ROBERT W STALLINGS, a director at $TCBI, bought 6,788 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $144,584. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.7%. Following this trade, they now own 190,413 shares of this class of $TCBI stock.

$TCBI Insider Trading Activity

$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 13 purchases buying 70,670 shares for an estimated $1,505,298 and 0 sales.

$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TCBI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCBI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

