Insider Purchase: Director at $TCBI Buys 6,788 Shares

ROBERT W STALLINGS, a director at $TCBI, bought 6,788 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $144,584. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.7%. Following this trade, they now own 190,413 shares of this class of $TCBI stock.
$TCBI Insider Trading Activity
$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 13 purchases buying 70,670 shares for an estimated $1,505,298 and 0 sales.
$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 425,000 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,370,499
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 382,171 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,309,939
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 227,863 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,283,089
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 196,293 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,027,097
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 178,629 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,764,828
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 171,561 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,259,749
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 150,301 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,740,509
$TCBI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TCBI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
