Insider Purchase: Director at $TCBI Buys 2,500 Shares

ROBERT W STALLINGS, a director at $TCBI, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $53,150. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.2%. Following this trade, they now own 42,500 shares of this class of $TCBI stock.
$TCBI Insider Trading Activity
$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 13 purchases buying 64,357 shares for an estimated $1,402,511 and 0 sales.
$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 746,561 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,381,070
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 545,902 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,689,536
- STATE STREET CORP added 383,012 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,951,538
- AZORA CAPITAL LP added 322,659 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,231,933
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 287,689 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,497,279
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 281,358 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,002,195
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 259,496 shares (+154461.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,292,587
$TCBI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TCBI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
