Insider Purchase: Director at $TBBK Buys 3,700 Shares

Todd J. Brockman, a director at $TBBK, bought 3,700 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $228,847. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 81.9%. Following this trade, they now own 8,217 shares of this class of $TBBK stock.
$TBBK Insider Trading Activity
$TBBK insiders have traded $TBBK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN LETO (EVP Head of Institutional Bank) sold 51,000 shares for an estimated $2,932,964
- MARIA WAINWRIGHT (EVP Chief Marketing Officer) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $568,726
- MATTHEW J WALLACE (EVP and CIO) sold 10,160 shares for an estimated $508,653
- TODD J. BROCKMAN has made 2 purchases buying 8,217 shares for an estimated $454,420 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS G. PAREIGAT (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,466 shares for an estimated $267,982
- MARK E TRYNISKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $251,803
- MATTHEW COHN has made 3 purchases buying 1,065 shares for an estimated $53,269 and 0 sales.
$TBBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $TBBK stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 936,004 shares (+110.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,076,214
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 765,014 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,928,249
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 757,116 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,505,706
- OWLS NEST PARTNERS IA, LLC added 434,635 shares (+1863.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,252,972
- FMR LLC removed 432,783 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,153,890
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 326,166 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,449,881
- STATE STREET CORP removed 295,483 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,808,340
