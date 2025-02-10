Insider Purchase: Director at $TBBK Buys 3,700 Shares

Todd J. Brockman, a director at $TBBK, bought 3,700 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $228,847. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 81.9%. Following this trade, they now own 8,217 shares of this class of $TBBK stock.

$TBBK Insider Trading Activity

$TBBK insiders have traded $TBBK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LETO (EVP Head of Institutional Bank) sold 51,000 shares for an estimated $2,932,964

MARIA WAINWRIGHT (EVP Chief Marketing Officer) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $568,726

MATTHEW J WALLACE (EVP and CIO) sold 10,160 shares for an estimated $508,653

TODD J. BROCKMAN has made 2 purchases buying 8,217 shares for an estimated $454,420 and 0 sales.

THOMAS G. PAREIGAT (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,466 shares for an estimated $267,982

MARK E TRYNISKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $251,803

MATTHEW COHN has made 3 purchases buying 1,065 shares for an estimated $53,269 and 0 sales.

$TBBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $TBBK stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

