Insider Purchase: Director at $SVRA Buys 48,225 Shares

Richard J Hawkins, a director at $SVRA, bought 48,225 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $98,571. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 71.7%. Following this trade, they now own 115,466 shares of this class of $SVRA stock.

$SVRA insiders have traded $SVRA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A RAMSAY purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $416,250

RICHARD J HAWKINS purchased 48,225 shares for an estimated $98,571

JOSEPH S MCCRACKEN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $20,825

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $SVRA stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVRA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

