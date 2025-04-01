Insider Purchase: Director at $SVRA Buys 150,000 Shares

DAVID A RAMSAY, a director at $SVRA, bought 150,000 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $416,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 2,513,642 shares of this class of $SVRA stock.

$SVRA Insider Trading Activity

$SVRA insiders have traded $SVRA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A RAMSAY has made 2 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $703,850 and 0 sales.

MATTHEW PAULS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 54,702 shares for an estimated $180,828

DAVID L LOWRANCE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $83,277

JOSEPH S MCCRACKEN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $59,071

RICHARD J HAWKINS sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $26,568

$SVRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $SVRA stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

