Insider Purchase: Director at $SVRA Buys 150,000 Shares

DAVID A RAMSAY, a director at $SVRA, bought 150,000 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $416,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 2,513,642 shares of this class of $SVRA stock.
$SVRA Insider Trading Activity
$SVRA insiders have traded $SVRA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A RAMSAY has made 2 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $703,850 and 0 sales.
- MATTHEW PAULS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 54,702 shares for an estimated $180,828
- DAVID L LOWRANCE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $83,277
- JOSEPH S MCCRACKEN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $59,071
- RICHARD J HAWKINS sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $26,568
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SVRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $SVRA stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 6,732,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,669,622
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 4,637,930 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,238,445
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,142,358 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,647,039
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,794,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,579,041
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 2,685,000 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,242,950
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 2,654,944 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,150,678
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,344,308 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,197,025
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.