Insider Purchase: Director at $STZ Buys 1,000 Shares

Christopher J Baldwin, a director at $STZ, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $171,266. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 480.8%. Following this trade, they now own 1,208 shares of this class of $STZ stock.

$STZ Insider Trading Activity

$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $593,901

CHRISTOPHER J BALDWIN has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $340,886 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

$STZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 464 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 792 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.

on 04/01, 01/15. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.

$STZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

$STZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $201.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $205.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $205.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $200.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $174.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $182.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $182.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 06/26/2025

