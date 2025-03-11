Insider Purchase: Director at $STXS Buys 38,000 Shares

Paul J Isaac, a director at $STXS, bought 38,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $68,780. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 77.1%. Following this trade, they now own 87,299 shares of this class of $STXS stock.

$STXS Insider Trading Activity

$STXS insiders have traded $STXS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J ISAAC has made 3 purchases buying 62,788 shares for an estimated $113,616 and 0 sales.

$STXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $STXS stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

