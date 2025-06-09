Insider Purchase: Director at $STRZ Buys 8,501 Shares

HARDWICK SIMMONS, a director at $STRZ, bought 8,501 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $138,991. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.6%. Following this trade, they now own 33,832 shares of this class of $STRZ stock.

$STRZ Insider Trading Activity

$STRZ insiders have traded $STRZ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. WARNER sold 353,334 shares for an estimated $4,999,994

MARK H MD RACHESKY has made 2 purchases buying 353,334 shares for an estimated $4,999,676 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HARDWICK SIMMONS purchased 8,501 shares for an estimated $138,991

JOSHUA W SAPAN has made 2 purchases buying 5,500 shares for an estimated $98,910 and 0 sales.

