STRZ

Insider Purchase: Director at $STRZ Buys 2,500 Shares

June 13, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Bruce Mann, a director at $STRZ, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $42,625. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,500 shares of this class of $STRZ stock.

$STRZ Insider Trading Activity

$STRZ insiders have traded $STRZ stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. WARNER sold 353,334 shares for an estimated $4,999,994
  • MARK H MD RACHESKY has made 2 purchases buying 353,334 shares for an estimated $4,999,676 and 0 sales.
  • HARDWICK SIMMONS purchased 8,501 shares for an estimated $138,991
  • JOSHUA W SAPAN has made 2 purchases buying 5,500 shares for an estimated $98,910 and 0 sales.
  • BRUCE MANN has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $83,850 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.


