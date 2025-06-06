Insider Purchase: Director at $STGW Buys 425,757 Shares

Eli Samaha, a director at $STGW, bought 425,757 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $1,817,982. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.8%. Following this trade, they now own 7,774,322 shares of this class of $STGW stock.

$STGW Insider Trading Activity

$STGW insiders have traded $STGW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELI SAMAHA has made 3 purchases buying 866,660 shares for an estimated $3,837,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLENE BARSHEFSKY purchased 24,350 shares for an estimated $104,826

MARK JEFFERY PENN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $96,132 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DESIREE G ROGERS purchased 2,086 shares for an estimated $9,916

$STGW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $STGW stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

