Insider Purchase: Director at $STGW Buys 24,350 Shares

CHARLENE BARSHEFSKY, a director at $STGW, bought 24,350 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $104,826. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.1%. Following this trade, they now own 185,316 shares of this class of $STGW stock.
$STGW Insider Trading Activity
$STGW insiders have traded $STGW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELI SAMAHA purchased 200,903 shares for an estimated $956,318
- CHARLENE BARSHEFSKY purchased 24,350 shares for an estimated $104,826
- MARK JEFFERY PENN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $96,132 and 0 sales.
- DESIREE G ROGERS purchased 2,086 shares for an estimated $9,916
$STGW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $STGW stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 812,100 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,913,205
- STANLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 474,087 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,868,226
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 413,597 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,502,261
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 383,910 shares (+571.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,322,655
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 382,008 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,311,148
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 329,975 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,996,348
- UBS GROUP AG added 318,017 shares (+132.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,924,002
