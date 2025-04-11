Insider Purchase: Director at $STEW Buys 3,080 Shares

Thomas Jack Moore, a director at $STEW, bought 3,080 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $49,976. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 3,080 shares of this class of $STEW stock.

$STEW Insider Trading Activity

$STEW insiders have traded $STEW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS JACK MOORE purchased 3,080 shares for an estimated $49,976

$STEW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $STEW stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

