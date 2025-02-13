Insider Purchase: Director at $STBA Buys 764 Shares

Bhaskar Ramachandran, a director at $STBA, bought 764 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $29,987. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 156.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,251 shares of this class of $STBA stock.
$STBA Insider Trading Activity
$STBA insiders have traded $STBA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK J JR PALERMO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,981 shares for an estimated $215,254.
- BHASKAR RAMACHANDRAN purchased 764 shares for an estimated $29,987
$STBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $STBA stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 458,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,518,137
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 160,453 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,132,513
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 115,528 shares (+333.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,415,480
- MORGAN STANLEY added 100,576 shares (+28.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,221,174
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 86,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,296,742
- EAM GLOBAL INVESTORS LLC added 82,172 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,448,758
- NORGES BANK removed 80,195 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,065,052
