Insider Purchase: Director at $STBA Buys 764 Shares

Bhaskar Ramachandran, a director at $STBA, bought 764 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $29,987. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 156.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,251 shares of this class of $STBA stock.

$STBA Insider Trading Activity

$STBA insiders have traded $STBA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK J JR PALERMO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,981 shares for an estimated $215,254 .

. BHASKAR RAMACHANDRAN purchased 764 shares for an estimated $29,987

$STBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $STBA stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

