Insider Purchase: Director at $SST Buys 18,842 Shares

John Civantos, a director at $SST, bought 18,842 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $73,295. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 61.5%. Following this trade, they now own 49,455 shares of this class of $SST stock.
$SST Insider Trading Activity
$SST insiders have traded $SST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN CIVANTOS purchased 18,842 shares for an estimated $73,295
$SST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SST stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC removed 194,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,098
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 138,627 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,858
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 118,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,263
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 112,853 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,030
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 80,000 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,503
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 72,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,789
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP removed 51,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,525
