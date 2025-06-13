Insider Purchase: Director at $SST Buys 18,842 Shares

John Civantos, a director at $SST, bought 18,842 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $73,295. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 61.5%. Following this trade, they now own 49,455 shares of this class of $SST stock.

$SST Insider Trading Activity

$SST insiders have traded $SST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN CIVANTOS purchased 18,842 shares for an estimated $73,295

$SST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SST stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

