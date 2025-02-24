News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $SSII Buys 3,645,224 Shares

February 24, 2025 — 05:17 pm EST

FREDERIC H MOLL, a director at $SSII, bought 3,645,224 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $5,001,247. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 56.8%. Following this trade, they now own 10,060,813 shares of this class of $SSII stock.

$SSII Insider Trading Activity

$SSII insiders have traded $SSII stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUDHIR SRIVASTAVA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,082,645 shares for an estimated $25,060,009.
  • FREDERIC H MOLL has made 3 purchases buying 8,747,265 shares for an estimated $12,001,247 and 0 sales.
  • TIMOTHY P. ADAMS has made 3 purchases buying 4,050,215 shares for an estimated $5,807,515 and 0 sales.
  • BARRY F COHEN (COO - Americas) has made 24 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $16,052 and 0 sales.

