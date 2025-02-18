Insider Purchase: Director at $SSII Buys 1,250,000 Shares

Timothy P. Adams, a director at $SSII, bought 1,250,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,715,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.1%. Following this trade, they now own 5,031,902 shares of this class of $SSII stock.

$SSII Insider Trading Activity

$SSII insiders have traded $SSII stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUDHIR SRIVASTAVA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 14,437,421 shares for an estimated $20,058,762 .

. FREDERIC H MOLL has made 2 purchases buying 5,102,041 shares for an estimated $7,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY P. ADAMS has made 3 purchases buying 4,050,215 shares for an estimated $5,807,515 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BARRY F COHEN (COO - Americas) has made 24 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $16,052 and 0 sales.

