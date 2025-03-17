Insider Purchase: Director at $SRE Buys 2,600 Shares

Pablo Ferrero, a director at $SRE, bought 2,600 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $184,495. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.9%. Following this trade, they now own 15,648 shares of this class of $SRE stock.
$SRE Insider Trading Activity
$SRE insiders have traded $SRE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY W MARTIN (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 49,737 shares for an estimated $4,125,186
- TREVOR I MIHALIK (Executive VP and Group Pres) sold 23,713 shares for an estimated $2,207,443
- RICHARD J MARK purchased 7,160 shares for an estimated $499,839
- JAMES C YARDLEY purchased 5,018 shares for an estimated $350,024
- PETER R WALL (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold 3,923 shares for an estimated $325,648
- ALEXANDER LISA LARROQUE (SVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $225,717
- PABLO FERRERO purchased 2,600 shares for an estimated $184,495
- ANDRES CONESA purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $100,156
- MICHAEL N MEARS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $67,700
- CYNTHIA J WARNER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $49,455
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $SRE stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 4,633,850 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,481,322
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,082,261 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,095,934
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,758,037 shares (+70.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,935,005
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,936,865 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,901,797
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,743,099 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,904,644
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,561,761 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,997,674
- FMR LLC added 1,511,313 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,572,376
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SRE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/01/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SRE forecast page.
$SRE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $98.0 on 10/24/2024
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $96.0 on 10/21/2024
- Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 10/21/2024
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $89.0 on 10/01/2024
- David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 09/25/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.