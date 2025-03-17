Insider Purchase: Director at $SRE Buys 2,600 Shares

Pablo Ferrero, a director at $SRE, bought 2,600 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $184,495. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.9%. Following this trade, they now own 15,648 shares of this class of $SRE stock.

$SRE Insider Trading Activity

$SRE insiders have traded $SRE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W MARTIN (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 49,737 shares for an estimated $4,125,186

TREVOR I MIHALIK (Executive VP and Group Pres) sold 23,713 shares for an estimated $2,207,443

RICHARD J MARK purchased 7,160 shares for an estimated $499,839

JAMES C YARDLEY purchased 5,018 shares for an estimated $350,024

PETER R WALL (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold 3,923 shares for an estimated $325,648

ALEXANDER LISA LARROQUE (SVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $225,717

PABLO FERRERO purchased 2,600 shares for an estimated $184,495

ANDRES CONESA purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $100,156

MICHAEL N MEARS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $67,700

CYNTHIA J WARNER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $49,455

$SRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $SRE stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORGES BANK added 4,633,850 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,481,322

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,082,261 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,095,934

INVESCO LTD. added 2,758,037 shares (+70.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,935,005

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,936,865 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,901,797

MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,743,099 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,904,644

CITIGROUP INC added 1,561,761 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,997,674

FMR LLC added 1,511,313 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,572,376

$SRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/01/2024

$SRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $98.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $96.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $89.0 on 10/01/2024

on 10/01/2024 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 09/25/2024

