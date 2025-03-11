Insider Purchase: Director at $SRE Buys 1,000 Shares

MICHAEL N MEARS, a director at $SRE, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $67,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 5,000 shares of this class of $SRE stock.
$SRE Insider Trading Activity
$SRE insiders have traded $SRE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY W MARTIN (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 49,737 shares for an estimated $4,125,186
- TREVOR I MIHALIK (Executive VP and Group Pres) sold 23,713 shares for an estimated $2,207,443
- RICHARD J MARK purchased 7,160 shares for an estimated $499,839
- PETER R WALL (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold 3,923 shares for an estimated $325,648
- ALEXANDER LISA LARROQUE (SVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $225,717
- MICHAEL N MEARS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $67,700
- CYNTHIA J WARNER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $49,455
$SRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $SRE stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 4,633,850 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,481,322
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,082,261 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,095,934
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,758,037 shares (+70.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,935,005
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,936,865 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,901,797
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,743,099 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,904,644
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,561,761 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,997,674
- FMR LLC added 1,511,313 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,572,376
