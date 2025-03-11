Insider Purchase: Director at $SRE Buys 1,000 Shares

MICHAEL N MEARS, a director at $SRE, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $67,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 5,000 shares of this class of $SRE stock.

$SRE Insider Trading Activity

$SRE insiders have traded $SRE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W MARTIN (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 49,737 shares for an estimated $4,125,186

TREVOR I MIHALIK (Executive VP and Group Pres) sold 23,713 shares for an estimated $2,207,443

RICHARD J MARK purchased 7,160 shares for an estimated $499,839

PETER R WALL (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold 3,923 shares for an estimated $325,648

ALEXANDER LISA LARROQUE (SVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $225,717

MICHAEL N MEARS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $67,700

CYNTHIA J WARNER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $49,455

$SRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $SRE stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORGES BANK added 4,633,850 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,481,322

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,082,261 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,095,934

INVESCO LTD. added 2,758,037 shares (+70.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,935,005

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,936,865 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,901,797

MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,743,099 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,904,644

CITIGROUP INC added 1,561,761 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,997,674

FMR LLC added 1,511,313 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,572,376

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.