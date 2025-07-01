Insider Purchase: Director at $SPG Buys 234 Shares

Glyn Aeppel, a director at $SPG, bought 234 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $37,273. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 19,057 shares of this class of $SPG stock.

$SPG Insider Trading Activity

$SPG insiders have traded $SPG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REUBEN S LEIBOWITZ purchased 482 shares for an estimated $79,433

GLYN AEPPEL has made 2 purchases buying 443 shares for an estimated $71,717 and 0 sales.

ALLAN B HUBBARD purchased 395 shares for an estimated $65,096

LARRY C GLASSCOCK purchased 361 shares for an estimated $59,492

DANIEL C. SMITH purchased 346 shares for an estimated $57,020

GARY M RODKIN purchased 220 shares for an estimated $36,256

STEFAN M SELIG purchased 194 shares for an estimated $31,971

MARTA R STEWART purchased 184 shares for an estimated $30,323

PEGGY FANG ROE purchased 67 shares for an estimated $11,041

RANDALL J LEWIS purchased 42 shares for an estimated $6,921

NINA P JONES purchased 22 shares for an estimated $3,625

$SPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 571 institutional investors add shares of $SPG stock to their portfolio, and 568 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VICTORIA SPARTZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 04/03, 02/03 and 0 sales.

on 04/03, 02/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

