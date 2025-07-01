Stocks
SPG

Insider Purchase: Director at $SPG Buys 234 Shares

July 01, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Glyn Aeppel, a director at $SPG, bought 234 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $37,273. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 19,057 shares of this class of $SPG stock.

$SPG Insider Trading Activity

$SPG insiders have traded $SPG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • REUBEN S LEIBOWITZ purchased 482 shares for an estimated $79,433
  • GLYN AEPPEL has made 2 purchases buying 443 shares for an estimated $71,717 and 0 sales.
  • ALLAN B HUBBARD purchased 395 shares for an estimated $65,096
  • LARRY C GLASSCOCK purchased 361 shares for an estimated $59,492
  • DANIEL C. SMITH purchased 346 shares for an estimated $57,020
  • GARY M RODKIN purchased 220 shares for an estimated $36,256
  • STEFAN M SELIG purchased 194 shares for an estimated $31,971
  • MARTA R STEWART purchased 184 shares for an estimated $30,323
  • PEGGY FANG ROE purchased 67 shares for an estimated $11,041
  • RANDALL J LEWIS purchased 42 shares for an estimated $6,921
  • NINA P JONES purchased 22 shares for an estimated $3,625

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 571 institutional investors add shares of $SPG stock to their portfolio, and 568 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.