Insider Purchase: Director at $SPG Buys 22 Shares

Nina P Jones, a director at $SPG, bought 22 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $3,625. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.3%. Following this trade, they now own 1,763 shares of this class of $SPG stock.

$SPG Insider Trading Activity

$SPG insiders have traded $SPG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REUBEN S LEIBOWITZ has made 2 purchases buying 947 shares for an estimated $157,827 and 0 sales.

ALLAN B HUBBARD has made 2 purchases buying 776 shares for an estimated $129,328 and 0 sales.

LARRY C GLASSCOCK has made 2 purchases buying 710 shares for an estimated $118,330 and 0 sales.

DANIEL C. SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $113,329 and 0 sales.

GARY M RODKIN has made 2 purchases buying 433 shares for an estimated $72,165 and 0 sales.

GLYN AEPPEL has made 2 purchases buying 411 shares for an estimated $68,498 and 0 sales.

STEFAN M SELIG has made 2 purchases buying 381 shares for an estimated $63,497 and 0 sales.

MARTA R STEWART has made 2 purchases buying 361 shares for an estimated $60,163 and 0 sales.

PEGGY FANG ROE has made 2 purchases buying 132 shares for an estimated $21,999 and 0 sales.

RANDALL J LEWIS has made 2 purchases buying 82 shares for an estimated $13,665 and 0 sales.

NINA P JONES has made 2 purchases buying 43 shares for an estimated $7,165 and 0 sales.

$SPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 498 institutional investors add shares of $SPG stock to their portfolio, and 501 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VICTORIA SPARTZ purchased up to $50,000 on 02/03.

$SPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

Zacks Investment Research issued a "Positive" rating on 10/08/2024

