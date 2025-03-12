Insider Purchase: Director at $SPFI Buys 100,000 Shares

Noe G Valles, a director at $SPFI, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $3,300,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.9%. Following this trade, they now own 486,437 shares of this class of $SPFI stock.

$SPFI Insider Trading Activity

$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $7,103,653 .

. NOE G VALLES has made 2 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $4,975,000 and 0 sales.

$SPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

