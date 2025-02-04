Insider Purchase: Director at $SOPA Buys 12,000 Shares

Michael Paul JR Dunn, a director at $SOPA, bought 12,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $347,040,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4580.2%. Following this trade, they now own 12,262 shares of this class of $SOPA stock.

$SOPA Insider Trading Activity

$SOPA insiders have traded $SOPA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOPA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL PAUL JR DUNN has made 1 purchase buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $347,040,000 and 1 sale selling 10,714 shares for an estimated $314,524,041.

$SOPA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SOPA stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

