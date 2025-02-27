News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $SON Buys 3,000 Shares

February 27, 2025 — 08:15 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

John R Haley, a director at $SON, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $140,269. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.3%. Following this trade, they now own 18,558 shares of this class of $SON stock.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $929,500
  • JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398
  • ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819.
  • JOHN R HALEY purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $140,269
  • ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

