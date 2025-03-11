Insider Purchase: Director at $SMRT Buys 125,000 Shares

JOHN C DORMAN, a director at $SMRT, bought 125,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $150,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 119.1%. Following this trade, they now own 229,965 shares of this class of $SMRT stock.
$SMRT Insider Trading Activity
$SMRT insiders have traded $SMRT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C DORMAN purchased 125,000 shares for an estimated $150,000
- FRANK MARTELL has made 2 purchases buying 98,204 shares for an estimated $144,306 and 0 sales.
- KRISTEN MORSE LEE (General Counsel) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $14,750
- DARYL STEMM (CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,350
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SMRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $SMRT stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,956,312 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,423,546
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,762,954 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,085,169
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,389,680 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,404,146
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 695,762 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,217,583
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 549,964 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $962,437
- BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC removed 536,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $927,478
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 526,375 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $921,156
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.