Insider Purchase: Director at $SMRT Buys 125,000 Shares

JOHN C DORMAN, a director at $SMRT, bought 125,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $150,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 119.1%. Following this trade, they now own 229,965 shares of this class of $SMRT stock.

$SMRT Insider Trading Activity

$SMRT insiders have traded $SMRT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C DORMAN purchased 125,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

FRANK MARTELL has made 2 purchases buying 98,204 shares for an estimated $144,306 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN MORSE LEE (General Counsel) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $14,750

DARYL STEMM (CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $12,350

$SMRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $SMRT stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

