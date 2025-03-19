Insider Purchase: Director at $SLQT Buys 4,000 Shares

Denise L Devine, a director at $SLQT, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $14,460. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.3%. Following this trade, they now own 318,583 shares of this class of $SLQT stock.

$SLQT Insider Trading Activity

$SLQT insiders have traded $SLQT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARAH TAYLOR ANDERSON ((See Remarks)) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $272,000

DENISE L DEVINE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $14,460

$SLQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SLQT stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SLQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLQT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 09/30/2024

