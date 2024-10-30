Insider Purchase: Director at Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Buys 52,632 Shares

Alexander Buffett Rozek, a director at Sky Harbour Group ($SKYH), bought 52,632 shares of the company on 10-25-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 27.0%. Following this trade, they now own 247,370 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock.

Sky Harbour Group Insider Trading Activity

Sky Harbour Group insiders have traded $SKYH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER BUFFETT ROZEK has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 105,264 shares and 0 sales.

OMAHA CORP BOSTON sold 246,389 shares.

Sky Harbour Group Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of Sky Harbour Group stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Background on $SKYH Stock

Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) is a leading developer and operator of private aviation infrastructure, specializing in the development of fixed-base operator (FBO) facilities and related services at airports across the United States. The company focuses on building high-quality, state-of-the-art aviation facilities that cater to the needs of private and corporate jet clients, offering amenities such as hangars, fueling services, and concierge support. By creating environmentally friendly and technologically advanced facilities, Sky Harbour aims to enhance the efficiency and experience of private air travel. The company’s business model includes both the development of new sites and the management of existing FBO operations, positioning it as a key player in the growing private aviation sector.

