Insider Purchase: Director at $SION Buys 1,022,586 Shares

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA, a director at $SION, bought 1,022,586 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $18,406,548. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 17.3%. Following this trade, they now own 6,923,365 shares of this class of $SION stock.

$SION Insider Trading Activity

$SION insiders have traded $SION stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA has made 2 purchases buying 1,125,000 shares for an estimated $20,250,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED purchased 550,000 shares for an estimated $9,900,000

PETER A. THOMPSON purchased 550,000 shares for an estimated $9,900,000

BRUCE BOOTH purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,000

VENTURE FUND XI, L.P. ATLAS purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,000

