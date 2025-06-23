Insider Purchase: Director at $SINT Buys 10,000 Shares

Mark Lewis Anderson, a director at $SINT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $33,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 200.0%. Following this trade, they now own 15,000 shares of this class of $SINT stock.

$SINT Insider Trading Activity

$SINT insiders have traded $SINT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SINT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK LEWIS ANDERSON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $44,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC K. OLSON (President and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 14,500 shares for an estimated $28,087 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGG R. HONIGBLUM (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $24,826 and 0 sales.

