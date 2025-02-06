Insider Purchase: Director at $SHBI Buys 965 Shares

Michael Brian Adams, a director at $SHBI, bought 965 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $15,362. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.8%. Following this trade, they now own 9,126 shares of this class of $SHBI stock.

$SHBI Insider Trading Activity

$SHBI insiders have traded $SHBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KONRAD WAYSON purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $50,820

MICHAEL BRIAN ADAMS purchased 965 shares for an estimated $15,362

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $SHBI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.