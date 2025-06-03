Insider Purchase: Director at $SGHT Buys 25,230 Shares

Staffan Encrantz, a director at $SGHT, bought 25,230 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $100,087. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,256,487 shares of this class of $SGHT stock.

$SGHT Insider Trading Activity

$SGHT insiders have traded $SGHT stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STAFFAN ENCRANTZ has made 6 purchases buying 226,971 shares for an estimated $828,163 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL BADAWI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,229 shares for an estimated $172,256 .

. ALISON BAUERLEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,565 shares for an estimated $125,797 .

. MANOHAR K. RAHEJA (EVP, Research & Development) has made 3 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $72,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEREMY B. HAYDEN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,991 shares for an estimated $63,972 .

. DAVID BADAWI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,343 shares for an estimated $52,288 .

. MATTHEW LINK (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $11,641

$SGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $SGHT stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

