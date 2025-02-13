News & Insights

Stocks
SFST

Insider Purchase: Director at $SFST Buys 360 Shares

February 13, 2025 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Anna T Locke, a director at $SFST, bought 360 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $13,323. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.2%. Following this trade, they now own 2,582 shares of this class of $SFST stock.

$SFST Insider Trading Activity

$SFST insiders have traded $SFST stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LEIGHTON M CUBBAGE has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 10,049 shares for an estimated $327,156.
  • JULIE ANN FAIRCHILD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $45,230
  • ANNA T LOCKE purchased 360 shares for an estimated $13,323
  • TERRY GRAYSON-CAPRIO purchased 160 shares for an estimated $6,795

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $SFST stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SFST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.