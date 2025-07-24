Insider Purchase: Director at $SFNC Buys 4,050 Shares

RUSSELL WILLIAM TEUBNER, a director at $SFNC, bought 4,050 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $74,925. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 18.8%. Following this trade, they now own 25,576 shares of this class of $SFNC stock.

$SFNC Insider Trading Activity

$SFNC insiders have traded $SFNC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE JR MAKRIS (Chairman & CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 45,625 shares for an estimated $844,062 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN A COSSE purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $249,750

STEENBERG CHRISTOPHER J VAN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $249,750

JAMES M BROGDON (President) purchased 7,550 shares for an estimated $139,675

MARTY CASTEEL purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $99,900

CHARLES DANIEL HOBBS (EVP & CFO) purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $99,900

RUSSELL WILLIAM TEUBNER purchased 4,050 shares for an estimated $74,925

JENNIFER BRYNN COMPTON (EVP) purchased 2,700 shares for an estimated $49,950

JULIE L STACKHOUSE purchased 1,080 shares for an estimated $19,980

JERRY HUNTER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $18,500

SUSAN S LANIGAN purchased 540 shares for an estimated $9,990

$SFNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SFNC stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SFNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

$SFNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFNC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SFNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $23.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $25.0 on 04/21/2025

