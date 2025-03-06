Insider Purchase: Director at $SEPN Buys 7,491 Shares

Alan Ezekowitz, a director at $SEPN, bought 7,491 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $47,543. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 43.0%. Following this trade, they now own 24,911 shares of this class of $SEPN stock.

$SEPN Insider Trading Activity

$SEPN insiders have traded $SEPN stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA has made 2 purchases buying 4,170,000 shares for an estimated $75,060,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROCK VENTURES V, L.P. THIRD has made 2 purchases buying 650,000 shares for an estimated $11,700,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROCK VENTURES VI, L.P. THIRD has made 2 purchases buying 1,040,342 shares for an estimated $6,167,378 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALAN EZEKOWITZ has made 3 purchases buying 86,681 shares for an estimated $515,934 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GIL M LABRUCHERIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $229,163 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY FINER (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $96,960 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.