Insider Purchase: Director at $SEE Buys 1,120 Shares

Henry R. Keizer, a director at $SEE, bought 1,120 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $33,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.3%. Following this trade, they now own 35,000 shares of this class of $SEE stock.

$SEE Insider Trading Activity

$SEE insiders have traded $SEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY R. KEIZER purchased 1,120 shares for an estimated $33,600

$SEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $SEE stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

