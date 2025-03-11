Insider Purchase: Director at $SEE Buys 1,120 Shares

Henry R. Keizer, a director at $SEE, bought 1,120 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $33,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.3%. Following this trade, they now own 35,000 shares of this class of $SEE stock.
$SEE Insider Trading Activity
$SEE insiders have traded $SEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRY R. KEIZER purchased 1,120 shares for an estimated $33,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $SEE stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,754,395 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,181,182
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,549,184 shares (+69.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,408,894
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 1,174,227 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,724,099
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,081,848 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,598,917
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 920,000 shares (+84.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,123,600
- SWEDBANK AB added 846,882 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,650,018
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 828,911 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,089,469
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.