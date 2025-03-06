Insider Purchase: Director at $SEDG Buys 30,000 Shares

MORE AVERY, a director at $SEDG, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $411,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.3%. Following this trade, they now own 274,478 shares of this class of $SEDG stock.

$SEDG Insider Trading Activity

$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE AVERY has made 2 purchases buying 186,000 shares for an estimated $2,540,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARCEL GANI has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $228,648 and 0 sales.

$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

