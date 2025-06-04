Insider Purchase: Director at $SDHC Buys 10,000 Shares

George Ervin III Perdue, a director at $SDHC, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $190,920. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 69.7%. Following this trade, they now own 24,345 shares of this class of $SDHC stock.

$SDHC Insider Trading Activity

$SDHC insiders have traded $SDHC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L BRADBURY has made 2 purchases buying 36,300 shares for an estimated $701,447 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GEORGE ERVIN III PERDUE has made 3 purchases buying 19,252 shares for an estimated $361,796 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEILL B FAUCETT purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $121,502

JEFFREY T JACKSON purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $110,932

RUSSELL DEVENDORF (See Remarks) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $50,389

$SDHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $SDHC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

