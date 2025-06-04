Insider Purchase: Director at $SDHC Buys 10,000 Shares

George Ervin III Perdue, a director at $SDHC, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $190,920. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 69.7%. Following this trade, they now own 24,345 shares of this class of $SDHC stock.
$SDHC Insider Trading Activity
$SDHC insiders have traded $SDHC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS L BRADBURY has made 2 purchases buying 36,300 shares for an estimated $701,447 and 0 sales.
- GEORGE ERVIN III PERDUE has made 3 purchases buying 19,252 shares for an estimated $361,796 and 0 sales.
- NEILL B FAUCETT purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $121,502
- JEFFREY T JACKSON purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $110,932
- RUSSELL DEVENDORF (See Remarks) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $50,389
$SDHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $SDHC stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 298,227 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,821,391
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 162,622 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,174,381
- BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC added 141,545 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,762,958
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 108,914 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,792,554
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 87,500 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,708,000
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 69,980 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,366,009
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 63,900 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,247,328
