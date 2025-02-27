Insider Purchase: Director at $SCL Buys 500 Shares

Susan Lewis, a director at $SCL, bought 500 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $31,765. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 35.8%. Following this trade, they now own 1,896 shares of this class of $SCL stock.

$SCL Insider Trading Activity

$SCL insiders have traded $SCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN LEWIS purchased 500 shares for an estimated $31,765

$SCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $SCL stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

