Insider Purchase: Director at $SCKT Buys 13,115 Shares

WILLIAM L. JR PARNELL, a director at $SCKT, bought 13,115 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $15,416. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 41.0%. Following this trade, they now own 45,115 shares of this class of $SCKT stock.

$SCKT Insider Trading Activity

$SCKT insiders have traded $SCKT stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLIE BASS has made 23 purchases buying 115,000 shares for an estimated $149,047 and 1 sale selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,130 .

$SCKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $SCKT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

