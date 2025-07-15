Insider Purchase: Director at $SCD Buys 2,580 Shares

Peter Daniel Charles Mason, a director at $SCD, bought 2,580 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $40,221. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,580 shares of this class of $SCD stock.
$SCD Insider Trading Activity
$SCD insiders have traded $SCD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER DANIEL CHARLES MASON purchased 2,580 shares for an estimated $40,221
- ANTHONY GRILLO purchased 700 shares for an estimated $10,983
$SCD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $SCD stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 40,571 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $646,296
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 40,371 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $643,110
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 29,856 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $465,753
- ASTORIA PORTFOLIO ADVISORS LLC. added 19,579 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,893
- MGB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 11,999 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,144
- CORNERSTONE ADVISORS, LLC added 10,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,637
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 9,671 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,059
