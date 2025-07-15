Insider Purchase: Director at $SCD Buys 2,580 Shares

Peter Daniel Charles Mason, a director at $SCD, bought 2,580 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $40,221. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,580 shares of this class of $SCD stock.

$SCD Insider Trading Activity

$SCD insiders have traded $SCD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER DANIEL CHARLES MASON purchased 2,580 shares for an estimated $40,221

ANTHONY GRILLO purchased 700 shares for an estimated $10,983

$SCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $SCD stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

