Insider Purchase: Director at $SBRA Buys 1,500 Shares

Catherine Cusack, a director at $SBRA, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $23,880. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.5%. Following this trade, they now own 60,583 shares of this class of $SBRA stock.

$SBRA Insider Trading Activity

$SBRA insiders have traded $SBRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE CUSACK has made 2 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $40,315 and 0 sales.

$SBRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $SBRA stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

