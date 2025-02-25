Insider Purchase: Director at $SBRA Buys 1,500 Shares

Catherine Cusack, a director at $SBRA, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $23,880. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.5%. Following this trade, they now own 60,583 shares of this class of $SBRA stock.
$SBRA Insider Trading Activity
$SBRA insiders have traded $SBRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CATHERINE CUSACK has made 2 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $40,315 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SBRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $SBRA stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,747,198 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,261,469
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,423,019 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,646,689
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,278,922 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,800,738
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,255,304 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,741,865
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 998,506 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,294,123
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 905,466 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,682,671
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 888,908 shares (+95.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,395,886
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.