Insider Purchase: Director at $SBFG Buys 2,000 Shares

TIMOTHY L. CLAXTON, a director at $SBFG, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $35,278. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 24.6%. Following this trade, they now own 10,127 shares of this class of $SBFG stock.

$SBFG Insider Trading Activity

$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY L. CLAXTON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $35,278

DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953 .

and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated . GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824

MARK A KLEIN (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,755

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.