Insider Purchase: Director at $SBFG Buys 2,000 Shares

TIMOTHY L. CLAXTON, a director at $SBFG, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $35,278. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 24.6%. Following this trade, they now own 10,127 shares of this class of $SBFG stock.
$SBFG Insider Trading Activity
$SBFG insiders have traded $SBFG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY L. CLAXTON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $35,278
- DAVID A. HOMOELLE (EVP OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 1 purchase buying 322 shares for an estimated $6,810 and 1 sale selling 937 shares for an estimated $21,953.
- GEORGE W CARTER purchased 134 shares for an estimated $2,824
- MARK A KLEIN (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,755
$SBFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $SBFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 588,805 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,258,920
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 172,255 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,586,349
- PETIOLE USA LTD removed 79,623 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,664,916
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 47,637 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $991,802
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 46,391 shares (+112.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $965,860
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 16,822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,234
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 16,143 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $336,097
